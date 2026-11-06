WASHINGTON — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the restoration of communication channels between South and North Korea amid concerns over a potential escalation of tensions across the border.

"The Secretary-General remains concerned about the situation in the Korean Peninsula, including potential escalation of tensions across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a regular press briefing Thursday.

Dujarric said that Guterres encourages relevant parties "to initiate the resumption of communication channels, including military-to-military communications, all of this in order to avoid unintended accidents or miscalculations."

The spokesperson also stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"Diplomatic engagement and renewed dialogue remain the only pathway to reduce tensions and to achieve sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions along the inter-Korean border following a Sept. 21 land mine explosion inside the DMZ that injured three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously.

A joint investigation by South Korea's military and the U.N. Command concluded that the explosion was caused by antipersonnel mines deliberately planted by North Korea south of the Military Demarcation Line.

North Korea has denied responsibility for the incident, dismissing Seoul's findings as fabricated.

South Korea subsequently raised the incident with the U.N. Security Council in a letter dated Oct. 22, calling on Pyongyang to apologize, remove the mines and take steps to prevent a recurrence.