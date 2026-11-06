Science ministries from Korea and the Netherlands held the first joint committee meeting on science and technology in the central city of Sejong on Friday and discussed a range of topics from investment plans to policy discussions on artificial intelligence and scientific research.

The event came after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on research and science cooperation was signed between the two countries in 2024, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

Research management agencies from the two countries agreed to build joint research models in areas of mutual interest, while the Korean side proposed strengthening ties in the field of quantum technology and synthetic biology, according to the ministry.

"Building on the foundation of cooperation the two countries established in semiconductors, we were able to broaden the horizon to various advanced science technologies," the science ministry said, vowing to support future research collaboration between the two countries.