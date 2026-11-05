S. Korea rejects Russia's criticism of joint military exercises with US

South Korea on Thursday rejected Russia's criticism of its joint military exercises with the United States, stressing that the drills are defensive in nature and aimed at promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul's foreign ministry issued the statement after a spokesperson at Russia's foreign ministry claimed Tuesday the South Korea-U.S. exercises are designed "to rehearse preemptive strikes" against North Korea, including with nuclear weapons, and urged Seoul "to respect Pyongyang's sovereign right" to ensure its own security.

"The joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises are defensive in nature and are conducted annually to maintain a robust combined defense posture in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement sent to Yonhap News Agency.

"They contribute to peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in Northeast Asia," it added.

Seoul and Washington conduct joint military exercises throughout the year, including regular large-scale exercises and field training drills.

North Korea and Russia have been deepening military ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in 2024, which includes a mutual defense clause.