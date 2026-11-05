PM says sees no big change in alliance with US after Trump's election defeat

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Thursday she anticipates no big changes in relations with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump's Republican Party suffered a crushing defeat in this week's midterm elections, adding the U.S. Democratic Party also considers the Korea-U.S. alliance important.

"As both the Democratic and Republican parties have considered the alliance between the two countries important, I think there will not be very big changes in relations with Korea," Han said during a parliamentary budget committee meeting after a lawmaker asked her to assess the election results.

She said the Democratic Party's victory was stronger than expected.

"There are parts that we should analyze one by one in detail and other parts that require additional measures," Han said when asked about Seoul's diplomatic strategy toward Washington, adding that each relevant ministry is currently reviewing such issues.

The presidential office reaffirmed its unwavering efforts to further develop the alliance, saying the decadeslong alliance will unlikely be affected by the outcome of an election.

"The Korea-U.S. alliance is one that has developed solidly over more than 70 years based on bipartisan U.S. support, and the results of certain elections are unlikely to affect the alliance," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told a press briefing.

Kang said the Korean government would closely communicate and cooperate with not only the U.S. administration but also Congress to pursue the development of the alliance.

She added that Seoul will also continue to pursue investment projects in the U.S. based on its agreement with the Trump government, noting the specifics of the investment would be reviewed under the principles of "national interests first," commercial reasonableness and relevant procedures.