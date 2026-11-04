Senior officials of South Korea and Switzerland have discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation on the Korean Peninsula following the Swiss foreign minister's recent visit to North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Chung Eui-hae held the seventh round of bilateral policy consultations with Markus Leitner, Switzerland's assistant state secretary, in Seoul on Tuesday and exchanged views on major regional issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, according to the ministry.

Chung called for Switzerland's continued interest and cooperation on Korean Peninsula issues, while praising the country's contributions to peace and stability on the peninsula over the past seven decades through its role in the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC).

The NNSC is an independent body tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Armistice Agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War. Switzerland has maintained diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1974.

Chung also called for expanding exchanges and cooperation through high-level visits and policy consultations.

The consultations came after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited North Korea on Oct. 29-30, where he met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

Cassis then traveled to South Korea on Friday and briefed National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Jeong Yeon-doo, vice foreign minister responsible for North Korea affairs, on the outcome of his trip.

Cassis' visit was the first by a Swiss foreign minister to North Korea since 2003. During his meetings with North Korean officials, the two sides discussed promoting dialogue and cooperation between their diplomatic services, as well as international issues of mutual concern, according to North Korea's state media.

Leitner noted the progress in economic cooperation between South Korea and Switzerland, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the free trade agreement between South Korea and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in emerging technology fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology and biotechnology, the ministry said.