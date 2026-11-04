Korea, African Union discuss cooperation fund, broader ties

Korea and the African Union (AU) have discussed ways to manage their joint cooperation fund and expand economic, healthcare and other forms of cooperation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The discussions took place during the seventh round of policy consultations in Addis Ababa on Tuesday (local time), with Chung Kwang-yong, director-general for African and Middle Eastern affairs at the ministry, and Willy Nyamitwe, chairperson of the AU's Permanent Representatives Committee, leading their delegations, according to the ministry.

Established in 2002, the 54-member AU aims to promote African integration, peace and security.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to manage the Korea-AU Cooperation Fund and expand substantive cooperation in trade, investment, healthcare, youth and women's empowerment, climate change and peace and security, among other fields.

Korea shared updates on its cooperation projects with Africa and proposed expanding ties through high-level exchanges.

The AU welcomed Seoul's continued commitment and pledged to support mutually beneficial cooperation, the ministry said.