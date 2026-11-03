President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between their countries, as well as security issues.

Erdogan arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day state visit, marking his first trip to the country since 2018. Lee and the Turkish leader last met in Ankara in July on the occasion of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit hosted by Turkey.

Tuesday's summit is expected to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, the defense industry, nuclear power plants and other future industries.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on the situations on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, Seoul's presidential office said earlier.

The summit will be followed by a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding, a joint press announcement and an official dinner, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the summit would help further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries ahead of their 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations next year.