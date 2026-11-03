Lee set for summit with Turkey's Erdogan to discuss deepening cooperation
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung was set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a summit in South Korea on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and security issues. Erdogan arrived Monday for a three-day state visit, his first trip to South Korea since 2018. The leaders were expected to discuss trade, investment, defense, nuclear power and other future industries, as well as the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East. The summit was to be followed by the signing of memorandums of understanding, a joint press announcement and an official dinner.
Key Facts
- Lee and Erdogan last met in Ankara in July during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit hosted by Turkey.
- The two countries will mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations next year.
- Lee’s spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the summit would help further strengthen the countries’ strategic partnership.
President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between their countries, as well as security issues.
Erdogan arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day state visit, marking his first trip to the country since 2018. Lee and the Turkish leader last met in Ankara in July on the occasion of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit hosted by Turkey.
Tuesday's summit is expected to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, the defense industry, nuclear power plants and other future industries.
The leaders are also expected to exchange views on the situations on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, Seoul's presidential office said earlier.
The summit will be followed by a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding, a joint press announcement and an official dinner, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the summit would help further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries ahead of their 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations next year.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.