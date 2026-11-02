S. Korea, Japan to hold vice foreign ministerial talks on N. Korea, bilateral issues

Vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan were set to hold talks Monday, officials said, with the talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional issues, as well as preparations for a summit between their leaders.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo was scheduled to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, in Karuizawa, Japan's Nagano Prefecture, later in the day for the 17th bilateral strategic dialogue, according to South Korean foreign ministry officials.

"The meeting is expected to cover a range of issues, including bilateral relations, as well as regional and global affairs," a ministry official said.

The upcoming dialogue would focus on coordinating the timing and venue of the next summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Following a summit in the southeastern South Korean city of Andong in May, Takaichi mentioned a regional hot spring town in Japan as a possible venue for their next meeting. The two governments have since been coordinating the timing and location.

Seoul and Tokyo have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the positive momentum in bilateral ties and strengthening future-oriented cooperation through regular summit meetings under their shuttle diplomacy initiative.

The two sides are also expected to exchange views on North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile programs and ways to strengthen cooperation on the issue within the framework of trilateral cooperation involving the United States.

During a meeting in Atlanta last week on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi "reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization" of North Korea and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, the U.S. State Department said earlier.

They also agreed to maintain a robust deterrence posture and pursue peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The agenda is also expected to include ways to strengthen cooperation on economic security, including small modular reactors (SMRs), supply chains and Arctic-related issues.



