FM outlines S. Korea's position on DMZ mine blast at G20, calls for inter-Korean talks
Summary
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun outlined South Korea’s position on the Sept. 21 DMZ mine blast at a two-day G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, calling for inter-Korean dialogue to ease tensions. South Korea blamed North Korea for the explosion that injured three South Korean soldiers, while Pyongyang denied responsibility and warned it could take military action along the border. Cho also raised concerns about North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia and sought G20 support for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.
Key Facts
- Cho said communication between the two Koreas was more important than ever to ease tensions.
- Cho said deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow had serious implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.
- The article says North Korean troops were deployed to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- Cho highlighted international cooperation to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and said Seoul would continue making substantive contributions to safe passage there.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has explained Seoul's position on a recent land mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting and highlighted the need for inter-Korean dialogue, his office said Sunday.
South Korea has blamed the North for the Sept. 21 mine blast inside the DMZ separating the two Koreas that injured three South Korean soldiers, and has called for military talks to ease tensions.
Pyongyang, however, has denied responsibility, vowing to take military action along the border if needed.
During the two-day G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Cho explained Seoul's stance on the explosion, noting that communication between the two Koreas is more important than ever to ease tensions, according to the ministry.
He also noted that deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has serious implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, it said, as the two sides have forged closer ties through the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.
Cho asked for support from G20 members for Seoul's efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
He also highlighted the need for international cooperation to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Seoul will continue to make substantive contributions to ensure safe passage in the strategic waterway.
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