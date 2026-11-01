FM outlines S. Korea's position on DMZ mine blast at G20, calls for inter-Korean talks

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has explained Seoul's position on a recent land mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting and highlighted the need for inter-Korean dialogue, his office said Sunday.

South Korea has blamed the North for the Sept. 21 mine blast inside the DMZ separating the two Koreas that injured three South Korean soldiers, and has called for military talks to ease tensions.

Pyongyang, however, has denied responsibility, vowing to take military action along the border if needed.

During the two-day G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Cho explained Seoul's stance on the explosion, noting that communication between the two Koreas is more important than ever to ease tensions, according to the ministry.

He also noted that deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has serious implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, it said, as the two sides have forged closer ties through the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

Cho asked for support from G20 members for Seoul's efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

He also highlighted the need for international cooperation to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Seoul will continue to make substantive contributions to ensure safe passage in the strategic waterway.



