FM Cho holds talks with EU, Britain, others at G20 meeting

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has held a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts from the European Union (EU), Britain, India and Mexico on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in the United States, his office said Sunday.

Cho met Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, and called for strengthening their security partnership in cyber and space.

The two sides also exchanged views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

During talks with his British counterpart, Ed Miliband, the same day, Cho called for deeper bilateral defense and artificial intelligence cooperation.

They also agreed to cooperate closely, considering that Britain and South Korea will chair the G20 in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Cho also met Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India in April.

He held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Roberto Velasco, and the two sides agreed to cooperate to ensure that a revised bilateral investment treaty comes into force as soon as possible.



