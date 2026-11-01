FM Cho holds talks with EU, Britain, others at G20 meeting
Summary
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held bilateral talks with counterparts from the European Union, Britain, India and Mexico in Atlanta on Saturday, on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the United States. He discussed security cooperation with the EU and Britain, reviewed implementation of agreements with India, and agreed with Mexico to work toward bringing a revised investment treaty into force as soon as possible. Britain and South Korea also agreed to cooperate closely as they prepare to chair the G20 in 2027 and 2028, respectively.
Key Facts
- Cho met EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and exchanged views on the security situations on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine.
- Cho and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband discussed deeper bilateral defense and artificial intelligence cooperation.
- Cho reviewed progress on agreements reached during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to India in April.
- Cho and Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco agreed to cooperate to bring a revised bilateral investment treaty into force as soon as possible.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has held a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts from the European Union (EU), Britain, India and Mexico on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in the United States, his office said Sunday.
Cho met Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, and called for strengthening their security partnership in cyber and space.
The two sides also exchanged views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
During talks with his British counterpart, Ed Miliband, the same day, Cho called for deeper bilateral defense and artificial intelligence cooperation.
They also agreed to cooperate closely, considering that Britain and South Korea will chair the G20 in 2027 and 2028, respectively.
Cho also met Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India in April.
He held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Roberto Velasco, and the two sides agreed to cooperate to ensure that a revised bilateral investment treaty comes into force as soon as possible.
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