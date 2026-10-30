S. Korean, US, Japanese FMs reaffirm 'resolute commitment' to complete denuclearization of NK
Summary
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization during trilateral talks in Atlanta on Friday. The ministers also backed enforcement of U.N. sanctions and emphasized peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They signed a memorandum establishing a Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership to explore maritime cooperation and economic partnerships in the Pacific Arctic.
Key Facts
- The talks took place on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Atlanta, according to a U.S. State Department readout.
- The ministers called for full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and enforcement of sanctions against activities generating revenue for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
- The ministers commended the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team for exposing North Korean sanctions violations and evasion.
- Rubio raised concerns about China’s actions in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Yellow Sea, and about China-Russia cooperation that Washington says undermines Indo-Pacific peace and stability.
WASHINGTON — The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea during trilateral talks, the U.S. State Department said.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Atlanta, according to a State Department readout.
"The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization" of North Korea and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, the department said.
The three ministers also underscored the need to enforce U.N. sanctions prohibiting activities that generate revenue for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, while commending the work of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team in exposing North Korea's sanctions violations and evasion.
They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Rubio also raised concerns about China's actions in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Yellow Sea, as well as cooperation between Russia and China that Washington says undermines peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
During the meeting, the three ministers signed a memorandum of cooperation establishing a Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership to explore maritime cooperation and economic partnerships in the Pacific Arctic.
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