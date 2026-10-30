Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with his Indonesian counterpart in Atlanta to discuss ways to strengthen strategic communication and expand bilateral cooperation in defense, energy and other sectors, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Cho met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir on Thursday (U.S. time), as the two ministers were in the United States to attend the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting scheduled for Oct. 30-31, according to the ministry.

It marked the first talks between the countries' foreign ministers since Nasir took office on Oct. 1, it added.

During the talks, the two sides recalled that bilateral ties were elevated to a special comprehensive strategic partnership during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's state visit to Korea in April and agreed to further develop cooperation based on the upgraded relationship.

They also agreed to strengthen strategic communication in the diplomatic and security fields.

The ministers discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in defense and the defense industry, trade and investment, energy and advanced technology, among other sectors.

Cho asked the Indonesian government to continue providing support and attention to ensure that Korean companies operating in the Southeast Asian country can conduct their business smoothly, the ministry said.