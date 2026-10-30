Top diplomats of Korea, Indonesia agree to strengthen strategic communication
Summary
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir met in Atlanta on Thursday (U.S. time) to discuss strengthening strategic communication and expanding bilateral cooperation. The talks were their first since Nasir took office on Oct. 1 and took place as both attended the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled for Oct. 30-31. They agreed to develop ties under the special comprehensive strategic partnership and discussed cooperation in defense, trade, investment, energy and advanced technology. Cho also asked Indonesia to support Korean companies operating there.
Key Facts
- The two countries elevated their relationship to a special comprehensive strategic partnership during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s state visit to Korea in April.
- The ministers agreed to strengthen strategic communication in diplomatic and security fields.
- Cho asked the Indonesian government to continue providing support and attention so Korean companies in Indonesia can conduct business smoothly.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with his Indonesian counterpart in Atlanta to discuss ways to strengthen strategic communication and expand bilateral cooperation in defense, energy and other sectors, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Cho met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir on Thursday (U.S. time), as the two ministers were in the United States to attend the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting scheduled for Oct. 30-31, according to the ministry.
It marked the first talks between the countries' foreign ministers since Nasir took office on Oct. 1, it added.
During the talks, the two sides recalled that bilateral ties were elevated to a special comprehensive strategic partnership during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's state visit to Korea in April and agreed to further develop cooperation based on the upgraded relationship.
They also agreed to strengthen strategic communication in the diplomatic and security fields.
The ministers discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in defense and the defense industry, trade and investment, energy and advanced technology, among other sectors.
Cho asked the Indonesian government to continue providing support and attention to ensure that Korean companies operating in the Southeast Asian country can conduct their business smoothly, the ministry said.
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