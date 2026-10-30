Prime Minister Han Seong-sook called for greater cooperation with Germany in the battery, semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors Friday, saying the two countries are trustworthy partners that enhance their competitiveness by leveraging each other's strengths.

Han made the remark in a keynote speech at the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and business leaders from the European nation. Merz was in Seoul for a summit with Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

"Korea and Germany are reliable partners that enhance their competitiveness together by connecting each other's strengths. In particular, we look forward to deeper and broader cooperation between the two countries in three fields where their strengths stand out," Han said, referring to battery, semiconductor and AI sectors.

"At a time when German companies diversify their supply chains toward the Asia-Pacific and seek new growth opportunities, Korea will serve as a crucial strategic hub connecting Asia, the Pacific and Europe, as well as a reliable partner that truly understands Germany," she said.