Recent U.S. visa problems involving two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) have drawn criticism over how Washington treats representatives of a key ally.

The issue comes as relations between Seoul and Washington hit "turbulence," as described by U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel, following a series of differing opinions over matters including the timeline of wartime operational control (OPCON) transfer, joint military exercises, the projects making up Korea's $350 billion investment commitment, intelligence sharing and Korea's regulations on American firms such as Coupang.

Rep. Jin Sung-joon of the DPK, chair of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, said he received a visa refusal notice ahead of a planned visit to the country from Sunday to Thursday. The delegation, Jin and lawmakers from other parties, was due to visit the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii and meet its commander, Adm. Samuel Paparo.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Jin called the decision an affront to the Assembly.

“It disregards the standing of Korea’s National Assembly and undermines the mutual respect and trust that form the foundation of the U.S.-Korea alliance,” he said, as the visa refusal obstructed the official work of lawmakers representing the Korean public.

He has a past conviction under the National Security Act and was engaged in an anti-American movement as a student activist in the 1980s. However, he visited the U.S. Pacific Command as a member of the defense committee in 2014. Washington has not publicly explained the reason for the latest visa decision.

Jin's case followed a similar one involving Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a former DPK leader, whose visa issuance had not been decided before his planned departure. He eventually had to change his parliamentary inspection itinerary to Europe. He, too, had not encountered visa problems in the past, although he was also involved in anti-American movement as a student.

“This is something both ruling and opposition lawmakers should raise with the U.S. in a bipartisan manner,” Jung said during a parliamentary audit on Monday.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun called the visa delays “undesirable” Thursday and said he would ask Washington to expedite the applications.

“Although this has nothing to do with Korea-U.S. relations, it is undesirable, and I intend to ask the U.S. side to ensure that our lawmakers’ visas are issued promptly,” Cho said before departing for Atlanta to attend a Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

The foreign ministry said Jin’s visa application had not been conclusively closed and that it has been working closely with U.S. officials for cooperation in official visits.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul did not respond to The Korea Times' emailed request for comment on the issue.

A senior government official warned that repeated incidents could further damage trust between Seoul and Washington.

“Relations between the two countries are already facing difficulties, and incidents like these could further erode mutual trust,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“I see this as a warning sign. If things go further, the alliance could face much more serious friction. We need to manage the relationship carefully before it gets worse.”

The minor opposition Progressive Party took a harder line Thursday, calling the visa problems “a clear violation of sovereignty and a diplomatic affront.”

“This is nothing more than an arrogant attempt by the U.S. to bring Korea into line,” the party's spokesperson Lee Mi-sun said, demanding an explanation and apology from Washington.

The visa problems have also raised concerns about possible disruptions to future parliamentary exchanges on defense and security issues.

Separately, some National Intelligence Service employees have faced delays in obtaining U.S. visas. The agency said their applications had not been rejected and denied any impact on intelligence cooperation with Washington.