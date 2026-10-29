PHOTO Czech Republic celebrates national day in Seoul

Czech Ambassador to Korea Ivan Jančárek delivers a speech during an event commemorating Independent Czechoslovak State Day in Seoul, Tuesday. Emphasizing that economic cooperation remains the cornerstone of Korea-Czech relations, the ambassador described the Dukovany nuclear power plant project, which does not yet have a confirmed contract, as more than a construction project, calling it a long-term investment in energy security, technological excellence and mutual trust. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan highlighted the two countries' ties culminating as they established strategic partnership in 2015, noting that over 110 Korean companies have invested in the Central European country. Korea Times photo by Kim Bo-kyoung