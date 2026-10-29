President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday offered his condolences over a train crash in Spain that killed at least 68 people.

Lee wrote on social media platform X that he feels "deep sadness" that the collision on Wednesday led to many casualties, including several injured Koreans.

"I pray for the souls of those who lost their lives and extend my deep condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of Spain amid their great sadness," he wrote. "I also sincerely wish for the quick recovery of those injured."

Two high-speed trains collided on a railway linking Madrid and the southern region of Andalusia on Wednesday morning, killing at least 68 people, according to news reports.

Lee confirmed there were "some" Koreans injured in the crash, saying the Korean Embassy in Spain has sent a consul to the scene to provide consular assistance.