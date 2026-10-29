President Lee Jae Myung and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed Thursday to elevate bilateral ties to an “enhanced strategic partnership,” signing a series of agreements spanning defense, technology, energy and trade during Merz’s state visit to Seoul.

“Building on this deep trust and cooperation, Chancellor Merz and I have agreed to establish an ‘enhanced strategic partnership’ between the two countries,” Lee said during a joint press conference at Cheong Wa Dae.

“Germany is the Republic of Korea’s largest trading partner in Europe ... The joint statement adopted today reflects our firm and clear commitment to deepening cooperation across a wide range of areas, including politics, security, the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, while strengthening future-oriented cooperation and strategic coordination.”

The upgrade was made amid intensifying global challenges, the joint statement said.

Among the agreements signed, the two countries adopted a Joint Declaration of Intent on a Framework for an Economic and High-tech Partnership, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and future technologies — including the automotive sector, batteries, industrial artificial intelligence (AI), smart manufacturing, advanced energy systems and robotics.

They also signed the Protocol Amending the Korea-Germany Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, implementing treaty-related measures under the OECD-G20 project on base erosion and profit shifting. Seoul and Berlin additionally reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and modernizing their Energy Partnership in line with shared decarbonization goals and evolving energy needs.

On defense, both sides pledged to expand industrial cooperation, and proceed with signing an agreement for sharing classified military information and conducting joint military drills.

"Building on both countries’ advanced defense technologies and industrial capabilities, we will actively explore opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between our defense companies," Lee said, noting Korean defense firms' "keen interest in forming long-term partnerships, including joint ventures and joint development projects" with Germany, the world’s third-largest economy and Europe’s largest.

This is Merz’s first visit to Korea since taking office and the first bilateral visit by a German chancellor in three years. The two leaders met about four months after their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France last June.

Merz pointed to North Korean troops fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war and warned that Moscow could supply advanced military assets to Pyongyang in return, arguing that the situation in Ukraine is inextricably linked with Korean and European security.

“Korea’s security is directly linked to Europe’s security and European security is equally intertwined with Korea’s,” Merz said through a Korean interpreter.

“If North Korean soldiers from Pyongyang fight in the Donbas region against Ukrainian forces, European freedom itself is put at risk. Furthermore, if Moscow supplies advanced military assets or weaponry to Pyongyang in return, the repercussions will extend far beyond Europe.”

He added, “We all share a common goal: an end to war accompanied by a just and lasting peace — and a Europe living in that peace.”

The summit was followed by a state dinner attended by more than 60 business leaders from both countries. Korean attendees included Korea International Trade Association Chairman Yoon Jin-sik, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, POSCO Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon and HL Group Chairman Chung Mong-won.

The German delegation included Siemens CEO Roland Busch, who also chairs the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business, Diehl Defence owner Markus Diehl and Mahle CEO Arnd Franz.