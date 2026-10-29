2 Koreans injured in deadly train collision in Spain
Summary
Two Korean passengers were injured when two high-speed trains collided near Urda in Spain’s Toledo province Wednesday, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Thursday. One passenger was discharged after treatment for minor injuries, while the other remained hospitalized. The ministry said 11 Korean passengers had been confirmed aboard the trains as of 6:40 a.m. Thursday. At least 68 people were killed, according to media reports, and the collision’s exact cause was under investigation.
Key Facts
- The trains were carrying more than 500 passengers in total.
- Spain’s state-owned rail operator Renfe operated the high-speed train that struck a stationary train.
- South Korea’s embassy in Spain was in close contact with local authorities and checking for any additional Korean casualties.
Two Korean nationals were among hundreds of people killed or injured in a tragic train collision in Spain, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
At least 68 people were killed in the collision between two high-speed trains near Urda in Spain's Toledo province Wednesday, according to media reports. The two trains were carrying more than 500 passengers.
A total of 11 Korean passengers had been confirmed aboard the trains involved in the accident as of 6:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the ministry.
One of the two injured passengers sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment, while the other remains hospitalized, it added.
"Our embassy in Spain is maintaining close contact with local authorities and continuing to check for any additional Korean casualties," the ministry said.
The accident occurred when a high-speed train operated by Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe struck a stationary train, though investigation is under way into the exact cause of the collision, according to reports.
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