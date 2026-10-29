Two Korean nationals were among hundreds of people killed or injured in a tragic train collision in Spain, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

At least 68 people were killed in the collision between two high-speed trains near Urda in Spain's Toledo province Wednesday, according to media reports. The two trains were carrying more than 500 passengers.

A total of 11 Korean passengers had been confirmed aboard the trains involved in the accident as of 6:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the ministry.

One of the two injured passengers sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment, while the other remains hospitalized, it added.

"Our embassy in Spain is maintaining close contact with local authorities and continuing to check for any additional Korean casualties," the ministry said.

The accident occurred when a high-speed train operated by Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe struck a stationary train, though investigation is under way into the exact cause of the collision, according to reports.