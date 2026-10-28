6 Koreans suffer minor injuries in Spain train crash

Six Koreans have been confirmed to have sustained minor injuries in a fatal train collision that occurred near the Spanish city of Toledo, the South Korean ambassador to Spain said.

"Six Koreans were aboard, and they suffered minor injuries. ... We are continuously checking whether there was additional damage," Ambassador Lim Soo-suk said Wednesday (local time), adding the embassy has dispatched personnel to support them.

Two trains collided at around 9 a.m. near Toledo, south of Madrid, with more than 500 passengers aboard both trains.

Foreign media reports said at least 30 people have been killed in the train crash, citing local authorities.