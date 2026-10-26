Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his reelection for a fourth term.

"I congratulate you on your victory with greater pleasure than anyone," Lee wrote on his X account, hours after Lula won Sunday's presidential election runoff to secure a fourth nonconsecutive term. Lee called Lula "a special friend and comrade."

"I believe you, based on the trust and expectations of the public, will play a bigger role going forward," Lee said, cheering the Brazilian president on to "march vigorously toward Brazil's future that you have envisioned."

Lee also said he yearns for another meeting with Lula.

Lee and Lula have met in person on several occasions, forging a special personal bond through their shared experience of working as child laborers.