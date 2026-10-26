Late French Korean War veteran to be buried at UN cemetery in Busan
Summary
The remains of French Korean War veteran Serge Archambeau will be buried at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in Busan on Saturday, in accordance with his wish to be laid to rest in Korea. A ceremony for their return will take place at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday. Archambeau fought with the French Battalion, including at T-Bone Hill in 1952. Vice Veterans Minister Kang Yun-jin and French Navy crew members will attend the burial.
Key Facts
- Archambeau was affiliated with the Third Company of the French Battalion.
- At T-Bone Hill in northwestern Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, he defended positions against Chinese forces.
- The cemetery is the resting place of 2,341 service members from 14 countries who fought alongside Korea under the U.N. flag.
- The ministry said 39 veterans, including Archambeau, have had their remains returned and buried at the cemetery with its support.
The remains of a late French veteran who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War will be laid to rest at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery this week, in line with his wish to be buried in Korea, the veterans ministry said Monday.
A ceremony marking the return of the remains of the late Serge Archambeau will take place at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Tuesday, according to the ministry.
The late French veteran, affiliated with the Third Company, French Battalion, fought a number of fierce battles, including the battle of the so-called T-Bone Hill in northwestern Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, defending positions against Chinese forces in 1952.
During his lifetime, Archambeau expressed his wish to be buried in Korea.
The remains will be laid to rest at the cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan on Saturday, with the event attended by Vice Veterans Minister Kang Yun-jin and French Navy crew members.
The cemetery is the resting place of 2,341 service members from 14 countries who fought alongside Korea under the U.N. flag. This includes 39, including Archambeau, whose remains were returned and buried at the cemetery with support from the ministry.
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