The remains of a late French veteran who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War will be laid to rest at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery this week, in line with his wish to be buried in Korea, the veterans ministry said Monday.

A ceremony marking the return of the remains of the late Serge Archambeau will take place at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

The late French veteran, affiliated with the Third Company, French Battalion, fought a number of fierce battles, including the battle of the so-called T-Bone Hill in northwestern Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, defending positions against Chinese forces in 1952.

During his lifetime, Archambeau expressed his wish to be buried in Korea.

The remains will be laid to rest at the cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan on Saturday, with the event attended by Vice Veterans Minister Kang Yun-jin and French Navy crew members.

The cemetery is the resting place of 2,341 service members from 14 countries who fought alongside Korea under the U.N. flag. This includes 39, including Archambeau, whose remains were returned and buried at the cemetery with support from the ministry.