FM Cho to visit US for G20 foreign ministers' meeting this week

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to visit the United States this week to attend a Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting to discuss ways to address global challenges with partner nations and strengthen international cooperation, the foreign ministry said Monday.

During his five-day visit to Atlanta starting Thursday, Cho plans to exchange views with his counterparts on major challenges facing the international community, including geopolitical issues, energy and supply chains, and discuss ways to promote cooperation within the G20, according to a ministry official.

South Korea is set to assume the G20 presidency in 2028, and the government plans to work closely with member countries to ensure continued progress in discussions on various global issues, he added.

Cho is also seeking bilateral meetings with his counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the gathering.

If a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes place, they are expected to exchange views on developments on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to China, as well as other bilateral issues.

Meetings with major European counterparts, including Germany, could include discussions on the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, the official said.

On Saturday, Kim visited the Chinese border city of Dandong, where he met with Wang Huning, China's top political adviser, and vowed to advance the longstanding friendship between Pyongyang and Beijing.

The visit came ahead of a planned Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China next month, which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend. Trump has expressed interest in resuming dialogue with Kim, though prospects for a meeting remain uncertain.