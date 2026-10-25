Uzbekistan marks independence day in Seoul, citing $8 bil. in Korean investment

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Korea Alisher Abdusalomov emphasized the importance of further expanding bilateral trade and industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea at a reception marking the country’s 35th Independence Day and the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to the Republic of Korea in September this year marked an important milestone in the development of the Special Strategic Partnership between our two countries," Abdusalomov said Wednesday. He also stressed how the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit outlined a long-term vision for cooperation across various fields.

Highlighting that Korean investment in Uzbekistan has surpassed approximately 11 trillion won ($8 billion), with more than 700 Korean companies operating in the country, the ambassador expressed hope for Korean companies' active participation in the New Tashkent project.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of people-to-people ties, noting that around 107,000 Uzbekistan nationals currently reside in Korea, including some 22,000 students, are not just future skilled professionals, but are bridges between the two countries.

The reception also featured an award ceremony for winners of the Why I Love Uzbekistan contest.

Chung Eui-hae, deputy minister for political affairs at Korea's foreign ministry, also described this year as a turning point in bilateral relations, citing the two major diplomatic events held in September.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, the Republic of Korea and Uzbekistan have grown together as trusted friends and special strategic partners, building on mutual trust," Chung said.

"Our two countries are now expanding cooperation beyond traditional fields like energy, transportation and infrastructure into key future growth areas, including critical mineral supply chains, health care, artificial intelligence and advanced technology."

Looking ahead to next year's 35th anniversary of Seoul-Tashkent diplomatic relations and the 90th anniversary of ethnic Koreans' settlement in Central Asia, she emphasized the possibility of the two countries creating new growth opportunities by combining Korea's advanced technology with Uzbekistan's rich potential and dynamism.