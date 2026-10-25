Guests pose at the “A Gathering at the Václav Havel Bench” event along Yangjae Stream in southern Seoul, Oct. 20, hosted jointly by the Czech Embassy in Korea and Seoul’s Seocho District Office to mark the 90th anniversary of the birth of former Czech President Václav Havel (1936–2011). At the bench, installed in May 2025, Czech Ambassador Ivan Jančárek, third from right, highlighted Havel’s enduring legacy of freedom and democracy, while Czech Centre Seoul Director Michal Emanovský, fifth from left, emphasized the bench’s role as a place for dialogue and mutual understanding. Seocho District chief Jun Sung-soo, fourth from left, noted Korea’s own history of safeguarding democracy and said the two countries’ shared values would serve as a strong foundation for deeper bilateral ties. Courtesy of Seocho District Office