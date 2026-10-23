German Chancellor Merz to visit S. Korea next week for summit with Lee

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will make an official visit to South Korea next week for a summit with President Lee Jae Myung, Lee's office said Friday.

Merz is scheduled to visit Seoul next Thursday and Friday, marking his first visit to South Korea since taking office and the first bilateral visit by a German chancellor to the country in three years, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

Lee and Merz are scheduled to hold a summit Thursday, followed by a joint press statement and an official dinner, she added.

The summit will come about four months after their previous meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France in June. It will be their third meeting since Merz took office, Kang said.

Merz will also attend the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul.

During the upcoming talks, the leaders will hold in-depth discussions on economic cooperation; future industries, such as batteries, semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI); defense and the arms industry, as well as regional and international issues.

"Germany is South Korea's largest trading partner in Europe and a key partner, with around 850 South Korean companies operating there," Kang said.

"The visit is expected to help advance bilateral ties in a more strategic and forward-looking direction."