South Korea will pull some embassy staff out of Ukraine, citing Kyiv’s failure to take constructive steps to resolve a weekslong dispute sparked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s disclosure of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to the South, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The decision adds pressure on Kyiv after South Korea recalled Ambassador Park Ki-chang on Oct. 8 over its refusal to acknowledge a confidentiality agreement on the transfer and issue a public apology. Park returned to Seoul on Oct. 10.

“The government decided to withdraw some embassy staff, considering Kyiv’s failure to take constructive steps even after our ambassador’s recall, along with persistent airstrike threats across Ukraine that make it difficult to ensure their safety,” foreign ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said at a regular briefing.

A ministry offcial said 84 Koreans are in Ukraine, including embassy staff, but did not say how many worked at the embassy and how many of them would leave. He explained that the timing of the partial withdrawal would depend on safety conditions and progress in consultations with Kyiv, which was notified in advance.

The spokesman said necessary diplomatic communication would continue through the chargé d’affaires. He also said embassy staff responsible for consular services and assisting Korean nationals would remain in the country.

Asked whether the withdrawal constituted a diplomatic protest, Park said Seoul had conveyed its position through various channels but determined that Kyiv had not taken corresponding steps.

"The purpose of this measure is to find an amicable solution to the issue and restore trust through close consultation with the Ukrainian side," Park said. "As to our position, Ukraine has its part to answer and respond."

Asked about possible further measures, he reiterated the call for Ukraine to respond sincerely to South Korea’s requests so the two countries could improve relations.

Addressing concerns that reducing embassy staff could deepen the dispute despite European offers to help, Park said Seoul remained committed to a negotiated resolution but expected Kyiv to address its demands.

The dispute began after Zelenskyy revealed the transfer during his U.N. General Assembly speech on Sept. 23.

The two soldiers had been captured while fighting for Russia in January 2025.

President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret the following day over what Seoul called a breach of an agreement to keep the transfer secret to protect the soldiers and their families in North Korea.

But Kyiv denied that such an agreement existed, prompting Lee to demand an acknowledgment and public apology and warn of further measures.

After the recall, Kyiv also described Seoul’s response as emotional and said it considered the issue closed.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun later said a message from his Ukrainian counterpart contained an apology but fell short of Seoul’s expectations.

Despite the dispute, a foreign ministry official said Oct. 15 that South Korea would continue providing aid to war-torn Ukraine “as a responsible member of the international community,” treating assistance separately from the diplomatic row. The ministry did not disclose what aid South Korea has been providing.