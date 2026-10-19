Korea to send delegation to Kazakhstan for water industry cooperation

Korea will send a delegation to Kazakhstan to expand bilateral cooperation in the water industry and support Korean companies seeking to enter the Kazakh market, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The public-private delegation will include officials from the foreign and energy ministries, nine Korean water companies and representatives from relevant state-run entities, according to the ministry.

During their three-day visit through Wednesday, the delegation will meet with major Kazakh water management agencies to discuss technological cooperation, visit water and wastewater treatment facilities and review ongoing pilot projects to identify new business opportunities.

The two nations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on smart water management technologies and pursued pilot projects involving Korean water industry products and technologies.

"We will continue expanding water industry cooperation with Kazakhstan by matching its water management needs with advanced technologies from Korean companies," the ministry said in a release.