Egypt marks 53rd anniversary of Armed Forces Day in Seoul

The Defense Attaché Office of the Embassy of Egypt in Seoul hosted a reception on Thursday at the official residence of the attaché in northeastern Seoul's Seongbuk District, marking the 53rd anniversary of Egypt’s Armed Forces Day.

The reception was attended by more than 100 guests, including Rear Adm. Kim Kyung-cheol, commander of the Republic of Korea Navy Logistics Command, ambassadors and defense attachés from countries including the United States, Japan, Poland, the UAE and Iraq, as well as Korean defense officials, military personnel, defense industry representatives and members of the Egyptian community in Korea.

Egypt commemorates Armed Forces Day on Oct. 6, marking its military operations against Israeli forces during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

In recognition of efforts to strengthen defense cooperation between Korea and Egypt, Commodore Ahmed Elhadidi, Egypt’s defense attaché to Korea, presented a plaque of appreciation to Rear Adm. Kim during the event.

“Objectives achieved in support of our mutual interests over the recent period underscore the importance of continued military cooperation and the exchange of expertise,” Elhadidi said.

"We must work to restore regional security and stability and meet security requirements while respecting the unique characteristics of societies and peoples."