S. Korea, US agree to hold key defense talks after midterm elections: sources

South Korea and the United States are in talks to set the date for their high-level defense dialogue after the U.S. midterms, informed sources said Wednesday, a move that would mark a delay of the annual talks typically held in early November.

According to the sources, the allies have reached a mutual "understanding" to push back the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) largely due to the U.S. midterm elections slated for Nov. 3. Washington is due to host this year's SCM.

The apparent delay, however, comes amid a perceived gap between Seoul and Washington over the timing of the U.S.' handover of wartime operational control (OPCON) to South Korea,

Seoul seeks to retake wartime OPCON from Washington before the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year term ends in 2030, or even as early as next year. Washington has expressed reservations about rushing the transition out of political considerations.

"The U.S. side has raised the need for rescheduling considering the midterm elections and other factors," a source said.

Another source said that both sides "are aligned on delaying the schedule,"

The SCM is a key bilateral defense dialogue where the allies' top defense officials discuss and coordinate a wide range of alliance and security issues, including defense strategy and joint military readiness primarily to deter North Korea.

The defense ministry said it was in talks with the U.S. defense department to coordinate on a "mutually available date."

"No specific details have yet been finalized," it said in a media note.

The Chosun Ilbo daily reported Wednesday the SCM has been pushed back to December, citing a lawmaker.

The likely postponement of the SCM comes amid growing speculation that Seoul may not achieve its goal of advancing the OPCON transition -- completing the second phase of a three-stage "conditions-based" transition plan (COTP) aimed at verifying South Korean forces' capabilities to lead the combined forces.

The allies are currently assessing the "full operational capability" (FOC), having validated the "initial operational capability" (IOC).

Seoul aims to wrap up the FOC certification and announce a target year for the OPCON transition at the upcoming SCM, before moving on to the remaining assessment of the "full mission capability" (FMC), which it expects to take about a year or so.

The JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported that Washington remains firm on the position that Seoul is not ready for the FOC certification, weighing on Seoul's push to accelerate the OPCON transition.

The ministry said the allies have completed all joint evaluations of the capabilities scheduled for this year and that they are working closely to prepare for the FOC certification.

Speaking to Yonhap earlier in the day, Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul acknowledged that "different perspectives" remain over the OPCON transition.

"As I have said before, trust is important," he said. "So I repeat that there are no major disagreements or issues."

Asked if he plans to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the upcoming ADMM Plus defense ministers' meeting in the Philippines later this month, Kang said his office is in talks with the U.S. side to make that happen.

"We are consulting (with Washington) to arrange a meeting. We are working on that," said Kang.