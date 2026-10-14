National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik has met with Greek lawmakers in Athens to discuss ways to step up bilateral cooperation in defense and high-tech industries, his office said Wednesday.

Cho made the remarks during a luncheon meeting Tuesday (local time), outlining the Korean government's economic strategy on artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, culture, defense, energy and manufacturing.

"We firmly believe that South Korea and Greece can cooperate closely in these areas and achieve mutually beneficial development through deeper cooperation," he said.

Cho expressed hope that Korean companies could help strengthen Greece's naval capabilities through closer cooperation in shipbuilding and defense.

Ioannis Plakiotakis, first vice speaker of the Greek parliament, said the two countries have maintained strong economic cooperation in shipping and shipbuilding, noting that their bilateral ties have expanded into other areas, including tourism and culture.

He also stressed the importance of establishing direct flights between Seoul and Athens to boost tourism.

Representatives from Korean companies operating in Greece, including Hanwha Ocean, Samsung Electronics and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, attended the meeting.