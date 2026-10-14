The Korean foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned recent deadly attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, calling for an immediate halt to such acts.

The attacks included two consecutive strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh last week, further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The first, on Saturday (local time), killed 13 people and injured more than 300, while a second attack the following day killed one person and wounded 11, according to foreign media reports.

"We strongly condemn the recent attacks by the Houthi rebels targeting civilian facilities, including the international airport in Riyadh," the ministry said in a statement.

"We reiterate that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are absolutely unacceptable and once again urge an immediate halt to these hostile acts," it added.

The ministry stressed that peace and stability in the Middle East are important to the international community, including Korea, in terms of global supply chains and energy security.

It also expressed its sincere condolences to the victims and their bereaved families, and voiced solidarity with the Saudi government and people.