South Korea's top envoy to the United States said Monday that progress has been made in improving intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington, amid concerns over apparent friction between the two allies.

Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks during a parliamentary audit at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, responding to questions about bilateral intelligence cooperation.

Regarding the controversy, the ambassador said she is aware that "intelligence agencies of the two countries have communicated with each other" and that "progress has been made" in terms of improving cooperation.

The remarks follow growing speculation over bilateral friction after South Korea's National Intelligence Service acknowledged it was excluded from a June trilateral meeting, also involving Japan, on North Korean cyber threats. Local media reports indicated the agency was left out at Washington's request.

South Korea and the U.S. have experienced friction in the intelligence field after Seoul Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's public disclosure of a North Korean uranium enrichment facility in Kusong, North Korea, in March.

Kang also said she is unaware of any complaints raised by the U.S. side against the unification minister or South Korea's National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok.

"There have been various consultations regarding problems in connection with intelligence cooperation, but there have not been any complaints raised against any individual," Kang said.

Kang said she had received a phone call from Chung following his remarks about North Korea's nuclear facility in Kusong and had conveyed his explanation to U.S. officials through diplomatic channels.

She did not elaborate on how U.S. officials responded to Chung's explanation.

The ambassador also acknowledged limitations in high-level communication with the White House.

"I acknowledge that there are limitations in our communication with the White House," Kang said.

Regarding the possibility of another North Korea-U.S. summit, the ambassador said she is aware that there has not been any concrete progress. "There is always the possibility, but it is hard to speak (of) in terms of numbers (likelihood)."

According to Kang, the subject of a possible North Korea-U.S. summit has become a topic of daily consultation between Seoul and Washington in terms of intelligence sharing.



