S. Korean envoy says progress made in intelligence cooperation with US amid friction concerns
Summary
Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha said Monday that South Korea and the United States have made progress in improving intelligence cooperation amid concerns over friction between the allies. She said the countries’ intelligence agencies have communicated and that no complaints were raised against Unification Minister Chung Dong-young or National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok. Kang acknowledged limitations in communication with the White House and said there has been no concrete progress toward another North Korea-US summit.
Key Facts
- The National Intelligence Service was excluded from a June trilateral meeting with the United States and Japan on North Korean cyber threats, reportedly at Washington’s request.
- Kang said Chung Dong-young called her after publicly disclosing a North Korean uranium enrichment facility in Kusong in March, and she conveyed his explanation to US officials through diplomatic channels.
- Kang said various consultations had addressed problems in intelligence cooperation but that no complaints had been raised against any individual.
- Kang said a possible North Korea-US summit has become a subject of daily intelligence-sharing consultations between Seoul and Washington.
South Korea's top envoy to the United States said Monday that progress has been made in improving intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington, amid concerns over apparent friction between the two allies.
Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks during a parliamentary audit at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, responding to questions about bilateral intelligence cooperation.
Regarding the controversy, the ambassador said she is aware that "intelligence agencies of the two countries have communicated with each other" and that "progress has been made" in terms of improving cooperation.
The remarks follow growing speculation over bilateral friction after South Korea's National Intelligence Service acknowledged it was excluded from a June trilateral meeting, also involving Japan, on North Korean cyber threats. Local media reports indicated the agency was left out at Washington's request.
South Korea and the U.S. have experienced friction in the intelligence field after Seoul Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's public disclosure of a North Korean uranium enrichment facility in Kusong, North Korea, in March.
Kang also said she is unaware of any complaints raised by the U.S. side against the unification minister or South Korea's National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok.
"There have been various consultations regarding problems in connection with intelligence cooperation, but there have not been any complaints raised against any individual," Kang said.
Kang said she had received a phone call from Chung following his remarks about North Korea's nuclear facility in Kusong and had conveyed his explanation to U.S. officials through diplomatic channels.
She did not elaborate on how U.S. officials responded to Chung's explanation.
The ambassador also acknowledged limitations in high-level communication with the White House.
"I acknowledge that there are limitations in our communication with the White House," Kang said.
Regarding the possibility of another North Korea-U.S. summit, the ambassador said she is aware that there has not been any concrete progress. "There is always the possibility, but it is hard to speak (of) in terms of numbers (likelihood)."
According to Kang, the subject of a possible North Korea-U.S. summit has become a topic of daily consultation between Seoul and Washington in terms of intelligence sharing.
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