Cheong Wa Dae sets up task force to arrange golf outing with Trump

Cheong Wa Dae has formed a task force and begun preparations for a potential round of golf between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.

A Cheong Wa Dae official said Tuesday that the task force was established late last month, shortly after Lee returned from his trip to the U.S. and Mexico, to prepare for a possible golf outing between the two leaders.

The move follows Trump's request during a Korea-U.S. summit to arrange a golf outing. Although no date has been set, there is speculation that the two leaders could play golf on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Miami in December.

The task force has reportedly already held an in-person meeting, during which members reviewed Trump's previous golf outings with other world leaders and discussed specific arrangements.

The push to arrange a golf outing with Trump comes amid a separate controversy over Lee's own golfing activities. Politicians from the main opposition People Power Party, including Rep. Joo Jin-woo, accused Lee of indulging in "luxury golf" on the day the ceiling of a commercial building collapsed in Daegu.