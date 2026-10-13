Assembly speaker discusses defense, shipbuilding cooperation with Greek president

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik has met with Greek President Constantine Tassoulas and the Greek parliamentary leader to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense and shipbuilding, his office said Tuesday.

During his meeting with Tassoulas in Athens on Monday (local time), Cho expressed hope that the participation of Korean companies could contribute to strengthening Greece's defense amid intensifying security threats in Europe.

Cho highlighted the two countries' "blood-forged" ties during the 1950-53 Korean War, pointing out that Greece dispatched some 10,000 troops to Korea despite not having established diplomatic relations with Seoul at the time.

"We look forward to further deepening cooperation in the shipbuilding and shipping sectors and expanding it into future industries, including defense," Cho was quoted as telling the Greek president.

In a separate meeting with his parliamentary counterpart, Nikitas Kaklamanis, Cho said the two countries should expand bilateral cooperation beyond shipbuilding and shipping into areas of advanced technologies and defense.

Cho is on a four-nation trip to Italy, Vatican City, Croatia and Greece, in his first overseas trip since taking office in June.