Korea has decided to provide $500,000 in humanitarian assistance to Honduras to help the country cope with a persistent drought, the foreign ministry said Monday.

A severe drought has affected the Central American country since May, leaving some 620,000 people facing severe food insecurity and suffering from malnutrition, according to the ministry, citing an appeal by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"We hope the assistance would help affected communities return to normal life as soon as possible," the ministry said in a release.