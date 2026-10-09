Industry ministry denies report of Lutnick's dissatisfaction with spy agency
Summary
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources on Friday denied in Seoul a report that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed distrust of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service during negotiations on strategic investment projects. The ministry said the claim was untrue and urged accurate reporting. The NIS separately said it had received no information about the alleged remark. Washington has partially restricted Seoul’s access to some North Korea-related intelligence since April.
Key Facts
- The ministry said the report falsely claimed Lutnick conveyed Washington’s discontent with South Korea’s National Intelligence Service to Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan.
- The National Intelligence Service issued a similar notice saying it had received no information about the alleged statement by Lutnick.
- The ministry called on the newspaper to report accurately to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings and confusion.
- The United States partially restricted South Korea’s access to intelligence on North Korea-related technology after the unification minister disclosed information about one of the North’s nuclear facilities.
The industry ministry on Friday formally dismissed a local news report alleging U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had voiced dissatisfaction with South Korea's spy agency during bilateral negotiations on strategic investment projects.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources issued the denial in response to a local newspaper article claiming Lutnick had conveyed Washington's discontent with South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS).
"We clearly state that the claim that Commerce Secretary Lutnick expressed distrust of the NIS to Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan during negotiations on strategic investment projects in the U.S. is not true," the ministry said.
The ministry called on the newspaper to report accurately to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings and confusion.
The NIS issued a similar notice to the press, saying it had received no information regarding the alleged remark by Lutnick.
Washington has partially restricted Seoul's access to intelligence on North Korea-related technology since April in protest against the unification minister's disclosure of information on one of the North's nuclear facilities.
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