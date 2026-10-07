President Lee Jae Myung was set Thursday to hold a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Seoul to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

El-Sisi arrived in Korea the previous day on a three-day state visit, his first trip to the country since 2016.

Following an official welcoming ceremony, the two leaders will hold summit talks, attend an agreement signing ceremony, a joint press briefing and a state luncheon, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The two sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation, such as trade and investment, infrastructure and supply chains, as well as expanding people-to-people exchanges, the regional political situation and international issues.

"We expect President El-Sisi's state visit to serve as an important opportunity to develop South Korea-Egypt ties into a strategic partnership and further strengthen our country's cooperation with Africa and the Middle East," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said earlier.

The two leaders last met in November during Lee's visit to Egypt.