Lee set to hold summit with Egyptian president on economic cooperation
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung was set Thursday to hold a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Seoul to discuss expanding economic cooperation between South Korea and Egypt. El-Sisi arrived the previous day for a three-day state visit, his first trip to Korea since 2016. The leaders were scheduled to discuss trade, investment, infrastructure, supply chains, people-to-people exchanges, regional politics and international issues.
Key Facts
- The summit program included an official welcoming ceremony, an agreement signing ceremony, a joint press briefing and a state luncheon.
- El-Sisi and Lee last met in November during Lee’s visit to Egypt.
- Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the visit could help develop South Korea-Egypt ties into a strategic partnership.
- The talks were also expected to address cooperation with Africa and the Middle East.
President Lee Jae Myung was set Thursday to hold a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Seoul to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.
El-Sisi arrived in Korea the previous day on a three-day state visit, his first trip to the country since 2016.
Following an official welcoming ceremony, the two leaders will hold summit talks, attend an agreement signing ceremony, a joint press briefing and a state luncheon, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The two sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation, such as trade and investment, infrastructure and supply chains, as well as expanding people-to-people exchanges, the regional political situation and international issues.
"We expect President El-Sisi's state visit to serve as an important opportunity to develop South Korea-Egypt ties into a strategic partnership and further strengthen our country's cooperation with Africa and the Middle East," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said earlier.
The two leaders last met in November during Lee's visit to Egypt.
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