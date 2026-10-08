The leaders of Korea and Egypt agreed Thursday to launch negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to expand trade and investment.

President Lee Jae Myung and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, laying the groundwork for closer cooperation in defense, energy and technology alongside trade and investment.

The agreements were announced after a summit at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul during the Egyptian leader’s state visit.

CEPA is a type of free trade agreement that promotes broader economic cooperation beyond market liberalization, including investment and other areas of economic collaboration.

The talks follow an agreement to pursue the pact reached at the leaders’ previous summit in Egypt in November 2025.

Their reunion in Seoul comes about 11 months later, with El-Sisi making his first visit to Korea in a decade.

“I hope the CEPA talks will establish a solid institutional foundation for realizing both countries’ economic development goals,” Lee said, noting that the two countries could build on that foundation to jointly advance innovation in emerging industries such as green shipbuilding, clean energy, science and technology.

As for the upgrade to a strategic partnership, he described it as “highly meaningful and timely.”

“I believe this will be an important step toward translating our shared vision for the future into practical cooperation.”

The two leaders pledged to turn earlier commitments into tangible benefits for their citizens, signing or revising 12 memorandums of understanding covering economic, industrial, energy, technological and cultural exchanges.

Korea became the first Asian country to sign a social security agreement with Egypt, according to Lee.

The accord is expected to ease the burden of duplicate pension contributions for workers dispatched between the countries and facilitate business expansion.

Lee said Korea’s shipbuilding expertise could support the development of Egypt’s environmentally friendly shipbuilding industry.

Cooperation on power infrastructure would also help ensure a stable electricity supply and strengthen energy security, he added.

On defense, the leaders described joint production of K9 self-propelled howitzers as a successful model of cooperation.

Lee expressed hope that the partnership would expand beyond arms exports to strengthen Egypt’s military capabilities and industrial base through local production and technology cooperation.

El-Sisi pledged support for Korean companies seeking to establish operations in Egypt, saying the upgrade in ties would bring a qualitative leap in relations.

The leaders also discussed peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, with Lee praising Egypt’s peace efforts in Gaza and both reaffirming the importance of safe and free navigation for all vessels.