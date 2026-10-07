Cheong Wa Dae denies Ukraine claim that Korea supplied fuel to Russia
Summary
Cheong Wa Dae denied in Seoul on Wednesday that Korea supplied fuel to Russia in violation of sanctions, following accusations by a Ukrainian official. Vladyslav Vlasiuk cited a report claiming more than 176,000 tons of fuel were shipped from Korea to Russia via sanctioned tankers in July and August. Seoul said the transactions’ key details remain unverified and is checking the facts. Official trade statistics showed no Korean exports of diesel, gasoline or jet fuel to Russia from August 2025 to August 2026.
Key Facts
- Ukrainian presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk said the alleged shipments accounted for Russia’s fuel shortages amid the war with Ukraine.
- Kang Yu-jung said Korea has consistently implemented sanctions and export controls against Russia in cooperation with the international community since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- The Korean government said it would take necessary action if its fact-checking finds problems.
- Fuel is not currently included among the 1,402 items subject to Korea’s export controls concerning Russia.
Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday denied accusations by a Ukrainian official that Korea supplied fuel to Russia in spite of its sanctions on Moscow.
The response from presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung came a day after Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to the Ukrainian president on sanctions policy, cited a story in British newspaper The Guardian that over 176,000 tons of fuel were shipped from Korea to Russia via sanctioned tankers in July and August.
Vlasiuk wrote on his Facebook page that the alleged findings run counter to Korea's sanctions policy toward Russia and accused Seoul of helping offset Russia's fuel shortages amid the war with Ukraine.
"Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our government has consistently implemented sanctions and export controls against Russia in close cooperation with the international community," Kang said in a written briefing, noting the government had made that position clear in response to The Guardian article.
"That a Ukrainian presidential official cited a Guardian article to publicly portray Korea as helping ease Russia's fuel crisis and loss of refining capabilities and acting in a way that was inconsistent with its existing sanctions policy toward Russia, and did so based on individual transactions for which key details, such as the parties to the transaction, the country of origin and the ultimate purchaser, have not been verified, is different from the truth and inappropriate," she said.
The government is currently verifying the facts and plans to take necessary action in the event any problems are found, Kang added.
"We ask that Ukraine also refrain from distorting the relevant policies of the Republic of Korea without sufficient verification of the facts and making public remarks that can damage international trust (in Korea)," she said.
An official of the presidential National Security Office elaborated that official trade statistics covering the period from August 2025 to August 2026 showed no exports of diesel, gasoline or jet fuel from Korea to Russia.
Moreover, such fuel is currently not included on a list of 1,402 items subject to Korea's export controls with regard to Russia, the official said.
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