Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will make a state visit to Korea this week and hold a summit with President Lee Jae Myung on economic and international issues, Lee's office said Tuesday.

At Lee's invitation, El-Sisi will arrive in Korea on Wednesday and meet with Lee Thursday during a three-day stay, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

"Through the summit, (the two leaders) plan to hold in-depth discussions on economic cooperation, such as trade and investment, infrastructure and supply chains, as well as expanding people-to-people exchanges, the regional political situation and international issues," she said.

This will be El-Sisi's first visit to the country since 2016. The two men last met in November during Lee's visit to Egypt.

"We expect President El-Sisi's state visit to serve as an important opportunity to develop Korea-Egypt ties into a strategic partnership and further strengthen our country's cooperation with Africa and the Middle East," Kang said.