As President Lee Jae Myung steps up his activity on X (formerly Twitter) to address sensitive foreign and domestic issues, he is once again seeing social media comments spilling into a diplomatic dispute — this time with Ukraine, following a row with Israel in April.

Lee warned Ukraine on Friday that South Korea would take “additional measures” unless Kyiv acknowledges what Seoul says was an agreement to keep the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) confidential and issues a public apology.

The disagreement began after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed in a U.N. General Assembly speech on Sept. 23 that the POWs had been sent to South Korea.

They were captured while fighting for Russia and later expressed a desire to resettle in the South.

Seoul said the disclosure violated an arrangement intended to protect the men and their families. Ukraine denied that any such agreement existed and described the episode as a diplomatic misunderstanding.

Lee initially wrote on X that Zelenskyy’s announcement was “very disappointing” and later escalated his criticism by accusing Ukraine of encouraging conflict on the Korean Peninsula and warning of further action.

“Publicly demanding an acknowledgment and apology from Ukraine risks narrowing the diplomatic room for both sides to resolve the dispute quietly,” said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University.

The professor said Lee’s social media posts complicated efforts to settle the matter through diplomatic channels, pointing out that the two countries’ foreign ministers have discussed how Ukraine should respond to South Korea's demand for an apology while seeking a solution acceptable to both sides.

The episode bore similarities to Lee’s clash with Israel in April, when he shared footage purportedly showing Israeli soldiers abusing a young Palestinian and throwing his body off a rooftop and compared Israel’s conduct to the Holocaust and Japan’s wartime sexual enslavement of women.

Israel’s foreign ministry accused the president of circulating misleading information and trivializing the Holocaust, prompting Lee to call the interpretation disappointing and Seoul’s foreign ministry to stress that his comments concerned universal human rights.

“Both cases illustrate the risks created by the president’s growing reliance on online platforms to communicate without traditional media or presidential aides acting as intermediaries,” said Jung Jae-hwan, a political science professor at Inha University.

The president's posting frequency has climbed steeply in recent weeks, with 114 posts on X in September, up 216.6 percent from 36 in August, after 78 in June and 81 in July.

The increase reflects his belief that the government has failed to explain its policies effectively.

On Sept. 30, Lee called social media a direct channel between himself and the public, pledging to listen and directly report to citizens without intermediaries, particularly during difficult periods.

However, the approach has also exposed him to allegations that presidential messages are being released without sufficient review.

Lee recently uploaded a photograph of a confidential Cheong Wa Dae document while publicizing efforts to combat voice phishing.

Rep. Joo Jin-woo from the main opposition People Power Party subsequently filed a complaint accusing him for disclosing confidential information.

Critics also argue that Lee’s approach can amount to selective communication because he determines which posts receive attention while leaving difficult questions on housing, prices and security unanswered.