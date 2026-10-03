No clear path ahead for Lee's 'pacemaker' role amid Trump pressure, NK provocations

President Lee Jae Myung’s envisioned “pacemaker” role in North Korea diplomacy faces mounting obstacles from Washington and Pyongyang, as a U.S. investment dispute complicates ties with Trump, whom Lee is counting on to reopen talks, and the North continues to reject Seoul’s overtures while intensifying provocations.

Lee has cast U.S. President Donald Trump as a “peacemaker” capable of engaging North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, while describing himself as a “pacemaker” who would help create conditions for U.S.-North Korea dialogue and broaden it into peace talks involving South Korea.

Because Lee’s “pacemaker” role depends heavily on Trump’s willingness to engage Kim, any dispute that complicates his coordination with the U.S. president could make it harder for Seoul to help restart North Korea talks.

Against that backdrop, Trump stepped up pressure on Seoul over a $54 billion liquefied natural gas project in Alaska, Friday (local time), two days after unilaterally announcing South Korean participation, even though Seoul said no decision had been finalized.

If finalized, the Alaska project would become the first project under South Korea’s $350 billion U.S. investment commitment, agreed in October 2025 in exchange for lower U.S. tariffs on Korean goods.

Seoul says the project remains under review, subject to commercial and legal assessments.

But Trump denied moving too quickly, saying, “If they don’t want to do it, that’s okay with me. I’ll just charge them more.”

He also said he would “double it up” if an agreement was not reached soon.

“The dispute adds uncertainty to South Korea-U.S. relations, which Lee is relying on to advance his North Korea policy,” said a researcher at a private security think tank who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“There is no formal link between the investment talks and U.S.-North Korea diplomacy, but the two issues are increasingly being handled within the same top-level relationship,” the researcher added.

He went on to say that Lee has placed particular emphasis on Trump’s willingness to resume diplomacy with Kim at a time when North Korea refuses direct engagement with Seoul.

North Korea, meanwhile, fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea from Wonsan on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

It marked Pyongyang's 16th missile test of the year and came 12 days after a Sept. 21 land mine blast on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Following the launch, the National Security Office held an emergency meeting, ordering checks on military readiness after both incidents and urging Pyongyang to halt repeated ballistic missile launches in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

On Sept. 28, a week after the blast, the JCS said North Korean land mines, believed to have been recently planted, were highly likely responsible.

Even after that assessment, Lee used his Armed Forces Day speech on Thursday to signal openness to talks, calling for steps to ease tensions and restore dialogue.

Pyongyang, however, denied responsibility and repeatedly mocked Seoul over the incident.

On Wednesday, the North Korean leader's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, called the case a “self-staged clown show” and warned of retaliation if South Korea opened fire in response.

A day after Lee’s speech, Kim also derided his call for easing tensions and restoring dialogue as the “second act” of that “self-staged clown show.”

She said North Korea intended to permanently shut the door on South Korea and dismissed Seoul’s proposal for talks over the Military Demarcation Line, which separates the two Koreas within the DMZ, as “delusion” and “babbling.”