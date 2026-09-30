U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled South Korea's plans for investment, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska, under last year's bilateral trade agreement.

The announcement followed protracted negotiations over several energy investment projects under the trade agreement that committed South Korea to investing $350 billion in the United States -- $150 billion for the shipbuilding sector and the remainder for strategic investments -- in return for lower U.S. tariffs on Korean goods.

Trump highlighted the investment plans as he has underscored his economic achievements ahead of the November midterm elections amid public concerns over the monthslong war with Iran that has left energy prices high and deepened economic uncertainties.

The LNG project involves the construction of a 1,298-kilometer-long pipeline from the North Slope, which has massive proven natural gas reserves, to southern Alaska to transport natural gas that will be cooled to liquid form for shipments to Asia.

Other projects include a large-scale gas-fired power plant in Encinal, Texas and the construction of eight nuclear reactors.



