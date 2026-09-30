WASHINGTON—Two U.S. Democratic lawmakers have welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent efforts to restart talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying dialogue and diplomacy are the "most effective" tools for protecting U.S. national security interests.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) issued a joint statement on Tuesday, underlining their belief that diplomacy with Pyongyang would help address nuclear proliferation concerns and achieve "durable" peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump has recently expressed his intention to meet Kim later this year, with the White House reiterating that Trump remains open to talks with the North Korean leader "without any preconditions."

"We sincerely hope that President Trump will direct the State Department to take steps to lay a foundation for successful, meaningful discussions with North Korea," they said.

Those steps could include revisiting the ban on U.S. citizen travel to North Korea; pursuing a formal treaty, legally ending the 1950-53 Korean War; and starting negotiations with North Korea to establish liaison offices in each country.

"These actions would lay the groundwork for a productive and successful summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un and advancement of U.S. interests," they said.

Speculation has continued that Trump might seek to reengage with Kim during his next trip to Asia, likely for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November.

Trump had three in-person meetings with Kim during his first term: the first in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019 and the third at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.



