WASHINGTON — South Korea's top envoy to the United States on Tuesday reiterated Seoul's commitment to helping Washington and Pyongyang build confidence and resume dialogue, stressing that maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula is Seoul's "top priority."

Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks during an event celebrating the Korean National Day and Armed Forces Day in Washington, as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his hope to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un within the year.

"We closely follow President Trump's recent messages, demonstrating his commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula and his willingness to resume U.S.-North Korea dialogue," Kang said, noting that Seoul continues to coordinate closely with Washington on North Korea policy.

"As a party directly concerned, the Republic of Korea government will actively take the role of a pacemaker and seek to create conditions that allow for constructive discussions toward building confidence and resuming dialogue between the United States and North Korea," she added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

The ambassador also pointed out that Seoul will lay the groundwork for potential dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea to develop into a broader engagement among the relevant countries, with the aim of formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War, transitioning to a peace regime and achieving the "complete" denuclearization of the peninsula.

In addition, Kang commented on ongoing efforts for the conditions-based transfer of the wartime operational control of troops to Seoul from Washington, describing the envisioned transfer as an "important milestone" in "modernizing" the bilateral alliance.

On the economic side of the bilateral relationship, Kang said that Seoul's commitment to invest $350 billion in the U.S. under last year's bilateral trade deal is taking "concrete shape" with the identification of specific projects, which she said will strengthen the future industries of the two countries.

"These investments will also lead to tangible benefits for the peoples of both Korea and the U.S. by creating high-paying jobs in both countries, ultimately deepening our bilateral relationship even further," she said.

Among the attendees at the event was Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ), Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Korea, Japan and Mongolia David Wilezol.

In his speech, Wilezol called for South Korea and the U.S. to work together and find ways forward "even in spite of challenges."

"Let's be good stewards of the inheritance handed down to us from brave men," he said, noting the ultimate sacrifices of U.S. and other troops that fought side by side under the U.N. banner to defend South Korea during the Korean War.