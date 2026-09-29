Chief financial regulators from Korea, Japan agree on further cooperation
By Yonhap
Chief financial regulators from South Korea and Japan agreed Tuesday to further cooperate on capital market policies.
Lee Eog-weon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), held a meeting with Japan's Financial Services Agency Commissioner Yutaka Ito earlier in the day.
They exchanged views on the financial situation and agreed to work together to further boost financial cooperation, according to the FSC.