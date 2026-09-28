Unification minister to visit Ireland, Northern Ireland, Germany from this week

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young will visit Northern Ireland, Ireland and Germany starting this week in an effort to explain South Korea's approach to peaceful coexistence with North Korea, the ministry said Monday.

The minister was set to leave for Europe on Monday for an eight-day trip in a bid to see how each moved past deep divisions and muster support for Seoul's North Korea policy, according to the ministry.

His first stop is Northern Ireland, where he will meet officials involved in the country's peace process and discuss how it worked through decades of conflict.

The trip will be followed by his visit to Ireland to meet experts in international conflict resolution and learn about the country's long struggle for independence and the eventual settlement of the conflict in Northern Ireland, according to the ministry.

While in Ireland, Chung is scheduled to give a special lecture on peaceful coexistence with North Korea at Trinity College Dublin at the invitation of the Society for International Affairs (SOFIA), a student organization at the school interested in international politics and relations.

His final stop is Bremen, Germany, where he will represent South Korea at the German Unity Day ceremony, marking the 36th anniversary of German unification.

Prior to the event, he plans to meet Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte to seek German support and interest in the peace building process on the Korean Peninsula.

He is set to return home next Monday.