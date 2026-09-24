MEXICO CITY — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday described Mexico as an "indispensable strategic partner" and stressed the need to deepen bilateral economic cooperation amid global economic uncertainties.

Lee made the remarks at a meeting that he jointly hosted with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, according to senior South Korean presidential secretary for public affairs Seong Ghi-hong. The meeting was attended by dozens of business leaders from both countries.

Lee said the two countries are indispensable strategic partners to each other, and need to elevate their economic cooperation at a time when global economic uncertainties are growing, with global supply chains undergoing rapid changes, according to Seong.

The South Korean president also pledged to support the successful implementation of Sheinbaum's vision, called "Plan Mexico," which she unveiled last year to strengthen industrial competitiveness and expand infrastructure.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen investment and trade between South Korean and Mexican companies, the presidential secretary said. Participants included SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

Seong quoted South Korean corporate leaders as stressing during the meeting that bilateral cooperation is expanding beyond traditional sectors, such as automobiles and household appliances, to include the electricity, energy, mobility and beauty industries.

They, in particular, stressed the importance of fostering stable conditions in Mexico for corporate activities, expressing hope that an economic pact will be promptly signed between the two countries to bolster bilateral economic cooperation.



