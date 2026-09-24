MEXICO CITY — South Korea and Mexico on Thursday adopted a joint action plan to expand bilateral cooperation into crude oil, critical natural resources, defense and artificial intelligence, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said of his summit here with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The South Korean president announced the signing of the Korea-Mexico Joint Action Plan 2026-2030 in a joint press announcement with his Mexican counterpart.

The action plan calls for South Korea and Mexico to expand bilateral cooperation in advanced industries, including AI, digital technology, aerospace and defense, according to Lee.

"This will help foster connections between the strategic industries prioritized by my administration and the advancement of new industries envisioned under Mexico's economic development strategy, "Plan Mexico," he said.

South Korea and Mexico will also work toward having the agreement take effect promptly by completing necessary procedures, including the formal signing and parliamentary ratification.

Also during the summit, the two countries concluded negotiations on a revised Bilateral Investment Treaty to lay the institutional groundwork for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

In addition, the two agreed to launch a communication channel to discuss cooperation in supply chains, including on those involving crude oil and critical natural resources, Lee said.

The South Korean president said he and Sheinbaum also agreed to explore ways for Seoul to contribute Mexico's ongoing push to modernize its military, while expanding exchanges in military training and research and development.

"I trust that President Sheinbaum will provide particular attention and support to facilitate the production of military equipment in Mexico through the application of Korea's advanced defense technologies, thereby helping strengthen Mexico's defense industry capabilities and enabling our two countries to jointly enter third-country markets," Lee said.

Capitalizing on Mexican people's growing interest in Korean culture, the two countries will launch a working group this year to explore ways to promote joint content production and nurture talent in the field, while expanding cooperation in the broader cultural and education sectors, according to Lee.

Additionally, the two leaders agreed to cooperate more closely on addressing major challenges facing the international community, with Sheinbaum reaffirming her steadfast support for Seoul's policy of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean president noted, calling Mexico "a tried and true friend with shared values."

"Our two nations will continue working closely together for the sake of peace and stability in the international community, including on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said.

Sheinbaum highlighted an agreement reached with Lee on strengthening cooperation in the cultural sector, including the construction of a center for Korean culture in Mexico, as well as introducing Mexican culture to South Korea.

She, in particular, voiced expectations for a visit to Mexico by K-pop superband BTS in 2027.

"Youth exchanges between the two countries and (young Mexican people's) enthusiasm for K-pop and K-food show how similar and affectionate the two countries' peoples are to each other," Sheinbaum said.

She also stressed that both countries support multilateralism and share a stance on the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Ahead of the joint announcement, the two leaders attended a ceremony for the signing of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and other documents on deepening bilateral cooperation.

On the occasion of the summit, South Korea and Mexico signed a total of 17 MOUs and documents, including those on cooperation in the economy, defense, aerospace and AI.

Under a MOU on defense cooperation, the two countries will exchange information and experiences in the defense sector and seek joint military training and defense research and development.

Another agreement on economic and industrial cooperation calls for the launch of a director-level joint committee and the sharing of information on mineral resources.

Lee arrived here Wednesday on a three-day state visit, becoming the first South Korean president in 16 years to make a state visit to Mexico.

Ahead of the summit, Lee paid his respects to the fallen heroes of Mexico, laying flowers and observing a moment of silence at the Altar a la Patria in Chapultepec Park, a major national monument honoring Mexico's national defenders and military heroes.