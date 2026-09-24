S. Korea vows continued support for Ukraine in FM talks

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun pledged continued support for Ukraine during bilateral foreign ministerial talks earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Cho met his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, in New York on Wednesday (U.S. time) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a ministry release.

The talks took place as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the U.N. gathering the same day that his country recently sent two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces to South Korea.

The ministry did not mention Zelenskyy's remarks in the release but said Cho pledged continuing support necessary for the Ukrainian people.

South Korea earlier announced it would provide $100 million in non-lethal aid to Ukraine during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Ankara in July.

Cho also held separate talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi the same day.

During the talks, Cho stressed the need to ensure free and safe passage for all vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, noting that Seoul has participated in such efforts by the international community, according to the ministry.

The talks took place after President Lee Jae Myung last week highlighted the need for his country to protect its citizens and national interests in the strait but said there will be no troop dispatch that might lead to involvement in an overseas conflict

During their meeting, Cho and Araghchi also signed a bilateral prisoner transfer treaty, according to the ministry.



